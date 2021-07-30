Super Quiz: Hats

A Mexican hat for men that is tall and has a very wide brim.

In popular culture, this conical headwear is typically made of paper and often marked with a "D."

The name of this hat is also the name for a horse race.

Hat name used in the nickname of the U.S. Army Special Forces.

The name of this Scottish cap is also the title of a poem by Robert Burns.

This tight-fitting hat with visors in the front and back was originally worn by hunters.

A small crown worn as a sign of royalty.

The tall liturgical headdress worn by a bishop.