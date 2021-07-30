Super Quiz: Hats

A Mexican hat for men that is tall and has a very wide brim.
In popular culture, this conical headwear is typically made of paper and often marked with a "D."
The name of this hat is also the name for a horse race.
Hat name used in the nickname of the U.S. Army Special Forces.
The name of this Scottish cap is also the title of a poem by Robert Burns.
This tight-fitting hat with visors in the front and back was originally worn by hunters.
A small crown worn as a sign of royalty.
The tall liturgical headdress worn by a bishop.
What type of hats are mentioned in the song "Puttin' on the Ritz"?
ANSWERS:
Sombrero
Dunce cap
Derby
Beret (Green Berets)
Tam o' Shanter
Deerstalker
Diadem
Miter
High hats