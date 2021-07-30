Sections
Super Quiz: Hats

Today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. A Mexican hat for men that is tall and has a very wide brim.

  2. In popular culture, this conical headwear is typically made of paper and often marked with a "D."

  3. The name of this hat is also the name for a horse race.

  4. Hat name used in the nickname of the U.S. Army Special Forces.

  5. The name of this Scottish cap is also the title of a poem by Robert Burns.

  6. This tight-fitting hat with visors in the front and back was originally worn by hunters.

  7. A small crown worn as a sign of royalty.

  8. The tall liturgical headdress worn by a bishop.

  9. What type of hats are mentioned in the song "Puttin' on the Ritz"?

ANSWERS:

  1. Sombrero

  2. Dunce cap

  3. Derby

  4. Beret (Green Berets)

  5. Tam o' Shanter

  6. Deerstalker

  7. Diadem

  8. Miter

  9. High hats

