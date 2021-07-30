Texan surrenders in shooting death

TEXARKANA -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a July 10 fatal shooting on East 49th Street.

Jacarious Johnson of Texarkana, Texas, surrendered at the Bi-State Justice Building on Monday afternoon, according to Texarkana Police Department officials.

Johnson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was transported to the Miller County jail. He was wanted in the shooting of Aaron Brown, 33, near Whiskey River Country on East 49th Street.

Another suspect in the shooting, Tandraniqua S. Burris, 28, has been in custody since July 16.