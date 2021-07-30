Texas LB returning for another visit with Hogs

University of Arkansas linebacker target Jordan Crook will be making his second trip to Fayetteville in a little over a month when he attends the Hogs' cookout Saturday.

Crook, 6-0, 225 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, was committed to Oklahoma State when he officially visited Arkansas on June 25-27. Three days later he announced he was no longer committed to the Cowboys.

At least 10 commitments are expected to attend along the cookout with numerous uncommitted prospects. Crook is looking forward to his second trip to Fayetteville.

''Just really get to hang around some other recruits and the players similar to the first time,'' Crook said. 'I'm looking to enjoy the time before the season starts.''

ESPN rates Crook a 3-star prospect and the No. 30 inside linebacker in the nation for the 2022 class. He recorded 93 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 interceptions, including returning 2 for scores as a junior.

Razorbacks running back pledge James Jointer has talked up the SEC, the Arkansas staff and the Fortune 500 companies in the area while trying to convince Crook to be a Hog.

"James is my dog,'' Crook said. ''He's ready for me to commit.''

Crook also has offers from Missouri, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan, Southern Cal, Texas Tech, Colorado, Illinois and others.

A drive around campus with linebackers coach Michael Scherer during his official visit helped Crook take a liking to Arkansas.

''When Coach Scherer and myself were riding around when I first got there, I was like man this looks nice," he said.

When Scherer was elevated from a defensive quality control coach to coaching linebackers earlier this year, one of his first moves to was extend an offer to Crook on Feb 9.

''Even though I was committed to Oklahoma State he called me everyday,'" Crook said. ''He told me he was going to stop recruiting me when I told him to. He said he was going to hold out until the last day if he had to. That said a lot to me. He and I built a real tight relationship.

''He and I have been really tight. I just thank him because when he first got the job. I was the first linebacker he offered and that said a lot.''

MOONEY PICKS UP OFFER

Arkansas hosted highly recruited junior quarterback Reese Mooney on Tuesday for an unofficial visit, and he said another trip to Fayetteville is likely.

Mooney, 6-1, 195 pounds, of Denham Springs, La., left Arkansas with a scholarship offer from the Hogs to go along with 24 others from schools like Nebraska, Miami, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Maryland.

He enjoyed his time with Coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains while also touring the facilities.

''It was awesome," Mooney said. ''Stadium was really cool. Facilities are great. The coaches were awesome. The whole visit was really good."

Mooney started the last four games for the Yellowjackets and completed 84 of 123 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He's also an outstanding baseball prospect. He's accumulated more than 15 offers as a shortstop and third baseman.

Briles' offense was a hit with Mooney.

''Coach Briles is a really good coach,'" Mooney said. "It will get you ready for the NFL. Quarterback friendly."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News Jordan Crook highlights arkansasonline.com/730crook/ Reese Mooney highlights arkansasonline.com/730mooney/

Jordan Crook