Thursday's Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB BASEBALL HALL OF FAME -- Announced Craig Biggio, Tom Glavine and Ken Griffey Jr. have been elected to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Sent SS Richie Martin to Bowie (Class AA Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX -- Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester (Class AAA East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Acquired INF Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland in exchange for LHP Konnor Pilkington. Acquired RHP Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Bailey Horn. Released RHP Tyler Johnson. Transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS -- Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo (Class AAA East).

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Acquired INF/OF Joey Gallo, LHP Joely Rodriguez and cash considerations from Texas in exchange for INFs Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver, Josh Smith and RHP Glenn Otto. Sent LHP Wandy Peralta to Somerset (Class AA Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS -- Added CF Starling Marte to the active roster. Optioned 3B Jacob Wilson to Las Vegas (Class AAA West).

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Added LHP Tyler Anderson to the active roster. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Tacoma (Class AAA West). Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Asher Wojciechowski on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Class AAA East). Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Durham on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Optioned RHP Patrick Murphy to Buffalo (Class AAA East). Acquired LHP Brad Hand from Washington in exchange for C Riley Adams.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Sent OF Ketel Marte to Reno (Class AAA West) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Released CF Ender Inciarte.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Recalled INF Sergio Alcantara from Iowa (Class AAA East). Selected the contract of RHP Jake Jewell from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa. Transferred RHP Kohl Stewart from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired LHP Bailey Horn from Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Ryan Tepera. Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Class AAA East). Placed RHP Dillon Maples on the 10-day IL. Acquired RHP Alexander Vizcaino and OF Kevin Alcantara from the New York Yankees in exchange for 1B Anthony Rizzo and cash considerations.

CINCINNATI REDS -- Traded RHP Ashton Goudeau to Colorado for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix to Louisville (Class AAA East) and assigned to taxi squad. Placed RHP Mychal Givens on the active roster.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Sent 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville (Class AAA East) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Placed C Andrew Knapp on the paternity list. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Reading (Class AA Northeast). Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (Class AAA East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Agreed to terms with OF Elijah Cabell on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Reinstated SS Brandon Crawford from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Aaron Sanchez from the 60-day IL. Designated LF Mike Tauchman for assignment. Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Class AAA West). Sent 1B Brandon Belt to Sacramento on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez, SS Luis Garcia, and RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (Class AAA East). Reinstated C Yan Gomes and RHP Tanner Rainey from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Tres Barrera to Rochester then recalled him. Placed RHPs Daniel Hudson and Austin Voth, SS Trea Turner and C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS -- Signed OLs Tyler Gauthier and Marquel Harrell to one-year contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Announced the hiring of Mateo Kambui (Broncos Diversity Coaching Fellow), Chaz McKenzie and Ish Seisay (Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows) to the staff for the entire 2021 season. Announced the hiring James Daniels IV and Marcus Lewis (Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows) during training camp.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Signed DT Dennis Kelly.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed WR Jordan Veasy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS -- Signed RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed CB Holton Hill.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Activated QB Jake Luton from the covid-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -- Activated RB Justin Jackson from the covid-19 list to the training camp roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Placed OL D.J. Fluker on IR. Signed G Ross Reynolds.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -- Placed K Wil Lutz and DB P.J. Williams on the non-injury football list.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Waived RB Taquan Mizzell.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Signed DB Obi Melifonwu and WR Andre Patton.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Waived DT Calvin Ashley. Signed DT Chidi Okeke.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Placed OLB Bud Dupree on the covid-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM -- Signed TE Nick Guggemos and DE Justus Reed. Placed DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Chris Miller and WR Curtis Samuel on the covid-19 list. Activated DT Tim Settle to training camp roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES -- Signed F Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Michael Carcone to a two-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES -- Named Jason Christie, Matt Ellis and Marty Wilford assistant coaches, Justin White video coordinator and Adam Mair director of player development. Signed D Ethan Prow and F John Hayden to one-year contracts.

DALLAS STARS -- Signed D Jani Hakanpaa to a three-year contract. Signed F Michael Raffl to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Signed Fs Chase DeLeo, Brian Flynn, Joseph Gambardella and D Robbie Russo to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS -- Signed F Filip Chytil to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC -- Signed F Sebastian Driussi to a designated player contract.

INTER MIAMI CF -- Signed D Venturo Alvarado to a contract with club options for 2022 and 2023.

PHILADELPHIA UNION -- Signed M Jesus Daniel Buen Anez from Deportivo Lara to a two-and-a-half year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.

PORTLAND TIMBERS -- Acquired MF Santiago Moreno from America de Cali (Columbia) through Philadelphia for General Allocation Money and will occupy an International U22 Initiative Slot through 2025, pending a physical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

USL Championship

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS -- Signed C Joseph LaBate to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ETSU -- Named Anthony Shakir football defensive line coach.