Travelers 11, Cardinals 4

The Arkansas Travelers used 16 hits -- including 5 home runs -- to overcome 4 errors Thursday in a victory over the Springfield Cardinals in front of 4,417 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Travelers scored eight of their runs in the first four innings. Jack Larson hit a two-run home run and Jordan Cowan added an RBI double in the first inning, while Patrick Frick had an RBI single in the second. Cowan and David Sheaffer added solo home runs in the third inning for a 6-0 lead before Jake Scheiner hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Alec Burleson's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth -- his 14th of the season -- ended the shutout and Nick Dunn scored on Collin Kober's wild pitch in the sixth to make it 8-3. Joe Rizzo hit a three-run home run -- his ninth of the season -- to make it 11-3 and Dunn's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth scored Luken Baker.

Sheaffer went 3 for 5 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored to lead Arkansas offensively, while Frick, Scheiner, Cowan and Rizzo had two hits each. Dunn and Burleson had two hits each to lead Springfield, which finished with seven hits as a team.

Kober (3-0) picked up the victory in relief, allowing the 1 run on 2 hits with 1 strikeout in his 1 1/3 innings of work. Springfield starter Domingo Robles (2-5) took the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 9 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts in 3 innings.