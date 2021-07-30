UAM's forest chief meets Farm Bureau

Michael Blazier spoke to members of the forest commodities division at the Arkansas Farm Bureau's annual meeting July 20 in Hot Springs, touching on several issues of interest to southeast Arkansas residents.

Blazier started July 1 as the new director of the Forest Resources Center and dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release.

He addressed the addition of five new faculty positions to forestry and natural resources. Other topics included the Five Oaks research and teaching partnership that will launch this fall, with Doug Osborne heading the projects.

Students will get hands-on education in waterfowl management practices at the Five Oaks duck club at Humphrey. The 3,500-acre property and lodge is one of the premier duck clubs in Arkansas.

Blazier also addressed the status of faculty research being conducted by Ben Babst, Mohamad Bataineh and Don White.

Babst is in the midst of a multi-year study on root respiration and the impact flooding has on green tree reservoirs. Bataineh has been studying invasive plant species and how to control or eradicate them. In addition, he has a project on Emerald Ash Borer insect and its impact on Arkansas Forests.

Bataineh has introduced wasp larva to the forests. It's hypothesized that the wasp's sting can neutralize the invasive insect.

He also spoke about bear research conducted by White. The data collection of the year's final project is scheduled toward the end of July. The black bear populations have slowly returned to Arkansas.

Blazier also discussed the recent development of a Forest Business Center within the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources under the direction of Matthew Pelkki.

The Forest Business Center will be dedicated to developing publications and tools to facilitate new investments in Arkansas's forest products industry, and to keep forest landowners, professionals and the general public informed on economic contributions and trends associated with the state's forest industry.

He also shared information about a new scholarship developed by the Arkansas Division of Forestry, the Arkansas Foresters for the Future Scholarship.

This scholarship program will provide $4,000 per student per year. The college recently selected its first student to receive the scholarship.

Classes at UAM and the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18.