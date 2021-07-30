USA Truck profits break record in 2Q

USA Truck Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss of $900,000 in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 50 cents per share.

"For the fourth straight quarter, USA Truck produced the best quarterly [earnings per share] in the company's history for that respective quarter," USA Truck President and Chief Executive Officer James Reed said in the report. "We also set an all‑time quarterly revenue record of $170 million during the quarter. We are proud of these results, the progress they represent, and the team that worked so hard to achieve them, while acknowledging that we still have much higher goals to achieve and better results that we believe we can produce."

USA Truck shares rose 29 cents, or 2%, to close at $14.82. The shares have increased 66% since the beginning of the year.

