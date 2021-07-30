Woman faces capital charge in May killing

TEXARKANA -- A woman accused of fatally shooting a man and stealing his truck in May has been formally charged by Miller County prosecutors with capital murder.

Mahogany Jashe "Jash" Palmer, 21, faces life without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection if convicted. She is charged in the death of 40-year-old Ernest Jackson.

Palmer is being held without bail in the Miller County jail.

Jackson's body was discovered in the stairwell of his Texarkana apartment May 25. He'd been shot once in the chest and had not been seen since May 19, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Management at the Fox Creek Apartments checked on Jackson after being contacted by family members who said they had not heard from him in days.

Investigators determined that Palmer had gotten a gun the day Jackson was last seen. GPS tracking of Jackson's missing truck led investigators to a tow yard in Little Rock. Palmer reportedly ran the truck off the road in Little Rock and was reportedly captured on the towing company's video surveillance.

The next step for Palmer will be arraignment on the charge in Miller County. Records show Palmer's case is assigned to Circuit Judge Wren Autrey and that she is scheduled to appear in court next month.