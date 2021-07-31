Agency: Trump returns required

The Treasury Department must turn over former President Donald Trump's tax returns to congressional investigators, the Justice Department said in a legal opinion issued Friday that potentially paves the way for their release after a yearslong fight.

The House Ways and Means Committee had requested Trump's tax returns for the years immediately before he became president as part of its review of the IRS' presidential audit program. The Trump administration stymied the request, and the committee sued to obtain the documents.

That review is a valid reason for the request, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion. "The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former president's tax information," the opinion said. "Treasury must furnish the information to the committee."

The determination by the Justice Department comes more than a year after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's tax returns must be shared with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which had sought them as part of a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

The Treasury Department intends to provide the documents to Congress as part of ongoing litigation, according to an administration official.

But the development does not necessarily mean that Trump's tax information would immediately become public. Rules governing the sharing of sensitive tax information with the Ways and Means Committee require the panel to hold formal votes if it wants to share any of the information with the broader House or the public or even include it in a committee report released to the public.

"As I have maintained for years, the committee's case is very strong and the law is on our side," Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. and chair of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "I am glad that the Department of Justice agrees and that we can move forward."

Election Pressure

Trump pressed top Justice Department officials late last year to declare that the election was corrupt, even though they had found no instances of widespread fraud, so that he and his allies in Congress could use the assertion to try to overturn the results, according to new documents provided to lawmakers and obtained by The New York Times.

The demands are the latest example of Trump's wide-ranging campaign during his final weeks in office to delegitimize the election results.

The exchange unfolded during a phone call Dec. 27 in which Trump pressed the acting attorney general at the time, Jeffrey Rosen, and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, on voter fraud claims that the department had disproved. Donoghue warned that the department had no power to change the outcome of the election. Trump replied that he did not expect that, according to notes Donoghue took memorializing the conversation.

"Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me" and to congressional allies, Donoghue wrote in summarizing Trump's response.

Trump did not name the lawmakers, but at other points during the call, he mentioned Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, whom he described as a "fighter"; Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who at the time promoted the idea that the election was stolen; and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., whom Trump praised for getting to the "bottom of things."

Jordan and Johnson denied any role in Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department.

Perry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He has continued to assert Trump won.

The Justice Department provided Donoghue's notes to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating the Trump administration's efforts to unlawfully reverse the election results.

Typically, the department has fought to keep secret any accounts of private discussions between a president and his Cabinet to avoid setting a precedent that would prevent officials in future administrations from candidly advising presidents out of concern that their conversations would later be made public.

But handing over the notes to Congress is part of a pattern of allowing scrutiny of Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

The Biden Justice Department also told Rosen, Donoghue and other former officials this week that they could provide unrestricted testimony to investigators with the House Oversight and Reform and the Senate Judiciary committees.

The department reasoned that congressional investigators were examining potential wrongdoing by a sitting president, an extraordinary circumstance, according to letters sent to the former officials. Because executive privilege is meant to benefit the country rather than the president as an individual, invoking it over Trump's efforts to push his personal agenda would be inappropriate, the department concluded.

"These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nation's top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Benner of The New York Times.