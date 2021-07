Fort Smith, circa 1915: The interior of the Hotel Main at 608 Garrison Ave., was billed as "Where Everybody Stops." Some of those guests spent time in the rows of rocking chairs in the elegant lobby, with the registration desk visible in the background. The adjacent First National Bank razed the then 70-year-old hotel in 1956.

