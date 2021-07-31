Art League notes its August events

The Pine Bluff Art League announces its events beginning in August.

Art League August meeting-- Sunday

The monthly meeting of the Pine Bluff Art League will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., in rooms A & B.

League member Mellissa Abernathy will provide details on its members-only juried 2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

The exhibition will open Aug. 26 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Juror Bryan Massey, chair of the University of Central Arkansas Department of Art and Design, will announce winners at 5:30 p.m.

Also at the league meeting, Abernathy will disseminate submission forms to members and open the floor for questioning, according to a news release.

Due to the rise in covid-19 cases across the state, the league will require all members and visitors to wear masks during the meeting.

Crystal Jennings exhibition open -- Through Aug. 19

Community members are invited to view an exhibition of work by Pine Bluff Art League member Crystal Jennings.

Her hyper-realistic pencil and charcoal drawings will be on display through Aug.19 in the main gallery hall at the Reynolds Center.Her work has been featured throughout Arkansas including the Arkansas State University's Bradbury Art Museum and the 2021 Small Works on Paper hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Art League President Claudia Spainhour thanks all who attended and helped out during the opening reception July 14.

Pine Bluff Art League membership

Members of the art league participate and judge works by their peers each month. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following meeting where members will vote on new pieces.

Membership for the league is $45. Artists can make a check out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail it to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center during the annual art league exhibition. Details: PBAL President Claudia Spainhour at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.