Diamond Hogs pick up commitment from Wake Forest transfer

Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Wake Forest transfer and outfielder Chris Lanzilli.

"Simply, I just want to win a national championship," Lanzilli said. "The team is filled with talented and motivated players. Also, the coaches are the best in the country and have the formula to win."

Lanzilli, 6-2, 215 pounds, started 47 games and had a batting average of .259 with 49 hits, 9 doubles, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 25 runs score this past season as a junior. He had team-leading 16 multi-hit games and had the second-longest reached base streak on the team at 14 games.

He was named an American Baseball Coaches Association second team All-American, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association second team All-American, Collegiate Baseball third team All-American and Perfect Game third team All-American in 2019. He was a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist and also a first team All-ACC selection.

Lanzilli is ready to be a Razorback.

"I’m so pumped to be a Hog and will be working my butt off for Hog nation," he said.

He started 166 of 170 games for the Deacons and had a career batting average of .298 with 42 home runs, 46 doubles and 147 RBI. His 42 home runs rank No. 8 all-time in Wake Forest history.

Lanzilli was drafted by San Francisco Giants in the 39th round, No. 1,116 overall in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft but did not sign. He attended Dexter School in Stoneham, Mass., and was rated the No. 356 prospect in the nation by Perfect Game.

He was also the 19th-rated third baseman nationally and the No. 5 prospect in Massachusetts.