BASEBALL: Naturals continue power surge

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals did not match their four-home run power display from the previous night, but they came close and it was more than enough.

The Naturals blasted three homers Friday night in a 9-1 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at Arvest Ballpark.

The win moved the Naturals 3.5 games behind the first place Wind Surge heading into the final two matchups of the series.

An error by Wichita helped Northwest Arkansas (39-36) get on the board first. Clay Dungan hit a leadoff double and was sent home on a two-out fielding error off a Dairon Blanco shot to first base.

The Wind Surge knotted the game at 1-1 in the third inning. Aaron Whitefield stole second base, and Roy Morales hit a line drive RBI single, plating Whitefield.

In the bottom of the inning, Northwest Arkansas unleashed the same offensive power seen in Thursday night's 12-1 win.

M.J. Melendez continued his stellar July campaign breaking the 1-1 tie with a two-run bomb over the right-field wall. Melendez has been named the Double-A Central Player of the Week three times in the past four weeks.

"This is a year that I felt like I could really prove myself and show what I'm capable of doing at a high level against very good pitching," Melendez said. "It's something that coming into this year I didn't take lightly. I knew I was going to be faced with some challenges and adversity.

"I've dealt with that the best that I can, having a positive attitude each and every day coming into the clubhouse."

Blanco reached on a single later in the inning, and Freddy Fermin launched a shot into the Arvest Ballpark Home Run Porch to give the Naturals a 5-1 advantage.

The Naturals added two more runs in the fourth after the first three batters reached base, and Emmanuel Rivera and Vinnie Pasquantino were each able to send a runner home off sacrifice hits.

The final score of the night came when Blake Perkins launched the third Naturals' homer of the night to left-center field, for a two-run blast.

"We've been doing a really good job of being able to control the zone and not chase," Melendez said of his team's hitting. "These (past two games) have been huge confidence boosters for us going into the latter part of this series.

"Being able to put these last few games together and really come back from some tough losses has been a huge impact, and I know we're just going be able to ride the wave, continue going and hopefully get these next two wins."

Foster Griffin, the No. 28 pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, got the start for Northwest Arkansas on the mound. This came just days after being activated from the injured list, recovering from August 2020 Tommy John surgery.

"I was very pleased with his performance," Naturals manager Scott Thorman said. "I thought he was efficient with his pitches. He had everything going, and had a really nice performance tonight to start us off."

The left-handed pitcher worked 4.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits. He also struck out four Wind Surge batters en route to earning the win.

Josh Dye took over in the fourth and kept Wichita off the board to get the save. He allowed only one hit and struck out four. Andrés Sotillet entered for Dye in the ninth to finish off the Wind Surge.

The Naturals' pitchers didn't allow any walks on the evening, something Thorman applauded.

"What I really liked about the game tonight was no walks," he said. "They pounded the zone, they forced contact, and they pitched efficiently. It was great to see. It was a big, big boost for us, and gave us a chance to score some runs."

Score runs is exactly what the Naturals did. Thorman said he's been pleased with how Melendez has been batting.

"He hasn't been missing his pitch," Thorman said. "He's aggressive in the zone, and he's understanding what they're trying to do to him. He's punishing mistakes and has been doing it all year for us. And you know, he's really starting to blossom as a young hitter."