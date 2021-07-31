Browning's Olympics comes to an end

Browning, teammate fail to advance

Arkansan Kayle Browning's Olympics came to an end earlier today when her mixed trap shooting team failed to qualify for the finals.

Browning, who graduated from Greenbrier and attended the University of Central Arkansas, and her partner Derrick Scott Mein failed to qualify for the head-to-head portion of the event for medals when they combined to make 140 out of 150 shots. That left them in 13th place out of 16 teams. Only the top-four teams advanced.

Browning won the women's trap shooting silver medal Thursday, losing to Slovakia's Rehak Stefecekova in the finals 43-42.

In mixed trap shooting, each man and woman took 75 shots in qualification. Browning struggled during her first set of 25 targets, shattering 20 of them, while Mein was perfect on his 25 shots.

Much like she did in her individual event, Browning bounced back after the slow start. She connected on 49 of her final 50 shots, but Mein made only 46 of 50 as the Americans could not make up the necessary ground.