Caregiver care

My father and I share our home with three cats, two of which can be said to rule over him and one which pretty much controls me.

Ginger and Pepper, Pop's two, have lived with him for about six and a half years now, and Jinx, mine, has been with us since January 2019, when I moved back to my parents' home to take care of Mom and Pop. At the time I lived in Fort Smith and Mom and Pop lived in Louann in south Arkansas. Mom died in February 2019 after a two-year battle with leiomyosarcoma, a very nasty breed of cancer, leaving me and Pop, and the cats, to go from there.

I mention the cats for they are a very integral part of his life, and mine too. Pop now has medical concerns of his own and is under the excellent care of his primary care doctor and a cardiologist. I take him to his appointments and again act as the interpreter, the explainer, and the decider, just as I did with Mom.

Power of attorney and all legal niceties were completed several years ago, and I have the full responsibility, not just for his health decisions, but financial and legal decisions as well. I did not ask for this awesome responsibility, but I have it. My brother died in 1986 and there is no one but me to shoulder these burdens. Such is life.

Some of the decisions I have had to make in the past few years were gut-wrenching, but they needed to be made. I am not complaining or griping, just stating the incredible emotional and mental stress that can be part of being a caregiver.

Pop has chronic kidney failure, a heart condition, pain, heartache from missing Mom (they were together 65 years), terrible weakness and lack of energy, frustration over not being able to work outside around the house or the property, and anxiety over his condition. And he has come to the full realization that he must rely on me for just about everything.

He no longer drives, not trusting his reflexes or his stamina. He relies on me to get him to his appointments, to do all the errands, to cook, to take care of the house and the yard, which further increases his frustration and feeling of helplessness. Pop no longer has the strength to do chores he did just a few months ago, like washing the dishes when I am at work, or cleaning out the cat litter boxes. He spends a lot of time sleeping and napping, with his two guardians, Ginger and Pepper, there with him, he in the bedroom recliner with them on the bed, or Pop in the den on the couch with Ginger on the end table with her paw on his shoulder, making sure her daddy is okay and letting him know that she is right there.

I smile when I see Ginger waiting outside the bathroom door while Pop is in the shower. Pepper will be just a few feet away, waiting patiently, and then following Pop back into the bedroom. I smile when I see Pepper waiting on the bed at night while Pop gets ready for sleep or when I see Pepper right there by Pop's leg when I look in on him in the mornings, Pepper making sure Pop is looked after.

I smile when I see Ginger laying on the floor right behind Pop's chair as he eats breakfast, Ginger simply letting him know she is there. I smile when Ginger jumps up on the kitchen counter, her signal she wants some attention from Pop, and only from Pop.

There is a bond between the cats and Pop. They know when something is wrong, they know they need to show some extra love and attention, they know they are needed even more now. They are caregivers also.

They give love, affection, care, attention, and they ask for so little in return. Some rubbing, some scratching, food and water, a place to nap, to sleep, not too much at all. They are caregivers in their own way, providing the security that they are present, will not run away or leave, and they won't do anything to harm Pop in any way.

I worry about what will happen when I go back to work next month (I am a middle school science teacher), and I know arrangements will need to be made for some type of in-home care, at least someone to check on Pop while I am gone during the day. Which places another burden on me to guarantee and ensure that proper care is provided, not just someone to come out here and bill for a service not rendered.

I know that appointments and procedures will have to be scheduled with an eye on my work schedule. I know that once again I will go through the day at work praying I don't get an emergency call. It happened once already. Two months later I was able to return to work. I am forever grateful for the compassion and understanding shown by the school.

Such is being a caregiver. Expect the worst and hope for the best seems to be the mantra. Worry, concern, heartache, frustration, tears, anxiety, love--so many emotions that are dealt with on a daily basis. To watch my father struggle, this man who has done so much, not just for me but for so many people.

To feel at times the almost overwhelming burden of being a caregiver puts the world in perspective, brings into focus what is really important, what can be done without. At times the world is reduced to me, Pop, and three cats. I take comfort in knowing that I have caregivers as well--Ginger, Pepper, and Jinx.

Such is being a caregiver.

David Kelley lives in Louann with his Pop and their cats.