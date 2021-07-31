Church notes

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Membership Sunday on Aug. 8. If you are interested in joining the church, call to sign up to meet with a pastor.

Beginning Aug. 14, SOLOS, a group for widows and single women, resumes meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month in McKay Hall for coffee, cookies and games (Canasta, Texas Canasta, Bridge and Mexican Train). Call the church office to make a reservation.

Join us for worship Sunday at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Pastor Gorshe will continue to lead the Bible Class at 9:45 a.m. with the subject of Creation. Pastor Hass leads Christianity 101 in the library. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer. Grades 1-3 and preschool will continue to meet downstairs.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

GriefShare classes will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

Choir rehearsals are at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online service through Facebook and YouTube. Masks are recommended for those not vaccinated against covid-19.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

A potluck meal follows services on Aug. 1.

The Women’s Second Saturday Sack Lunch-Brunch Bible Study is 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, holds Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but are strongly encouraged if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

The church is collecting school supplies for the Gravette School District. The supply list is available on the website, on the Worship tab under “Sunday Bulletins.” Donations may be dropped off at the church office or in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests.

Information: 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. with live services at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Services in the sanctuary are mask optional. The Oasis Center is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds during the Sunday School and service hours. The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church’s website. Transitional pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead the service.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian’s parish associate and director of ministerio a la vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

The church is looking for talent to provide music for the Summer Sunday services. Soloists, groups, and instrumentalists are invited to perform while the full choir takes a summer break. Contact the church office if you would like to volunteer.

Confirmation classes will begin this fall. Students now in sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want to have your child participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

