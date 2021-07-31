Marriage Licenses

Patricia Rettig, 59, of Sherwood, and Fred Reinier, 73, of North Little Rock.

Kirby Moore, 25, of Fort Smith, and Christian Jones, 26, of Little Rock.

Mikeal Young, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., and Jerry Gatson, Jr., 34, of McAlester, Okla.

Casey Maude, 27, of Carrollton, Texas, and Christina Johnson, 26, of Arlington Heights, Ill.

Corey Coston, 30, and Kelsie Burks, 22, both of Little Rock.

Graeme Vincent, 50, and Kerri Beard, 36, both of Sherwood.

Carlos Brown, 40, and Sheena Brown, 34, both of Little Rock.

Nicole Sanders, 25, of Sherwood, and Spencer Donaldson, 26, of Stuttgart.

Tamerdis Baker, 35, and Eric Rounds, 38, both of Little Rock.

Maleek Fisher, 18, and Leona Stearns, 18, both of Little Rock.

Brittany Rodriguez, 36, and Jerson Medina Varela, 24, both of Little Rock.

Lee Smith, 58, of Paron, and Jennie Gordon, 52, of Little Rock.

Rachel Morris, 33, and Susan Veasey, 39, both of Little Rock.

Terry Willis, 44, and Rothena Sims, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2436 Altagracia Perez v. Jose Vazquez Gonzalez.

21-2439 Pamela Moncrief v. Ricky Moncrief

21-2440 Kaley Crum v. Chole Deaton.

21-2441 George Pettigrew v. Georgiana Powell.

21-2442 Michael Metcalf v. Angela Metcalf.

21-2443 Willie Franklin v. Barbara Franklin.

21-2445 Adam Ott v. Kelly Ott.

21-2448 LaTonya Buckingham v. Travis Buckingham.

GRANTED

20-1478 Trish Engram v. Fredrick Engram.

21-1073 Lorenzo Reynolds v. Krystle Reynolds.

21-1588 Terrell Williams v. Dejah Williams.

21-1850 Katherine Baker v. Neil Baker.

21-1930 Casey Fairmon v. Jenne Fairmon.

21-2016 Stephen Wylie v. Jamie Wylie.

21-2021 Shanna Matthews v. Larry Matthews.