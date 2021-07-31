Done deal now

Over the last week, the media reported that Texas A&M might be the only school in the Southeastern Conference to vote against allowing the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the SEC.

That didn't last long.

According to the AP story: "The SEC said its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025."

Unanimously.

And don't believe that July 1, 2025, date either. After the lawyers clean up all details, and payouts are made and taken, and other schools have found other conferences, etc., UT and OU might be SEC members in good standing come next year.

The only question left:

If it's officially "the University of Oklahoma," then why do the helmets say "OU"?