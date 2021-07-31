Exxon profit tops $4.6B; Chevron's at $3B

Exxon Mobil and Chevron swung to their biggest profits since pre-pandemic days amid surging demand and prices for plastics and energy.

Exxon reported Friday that it earned $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the April-June quarter after reporting a loss in the same period last year during the mass shutdowns intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Chevron reported a second-quarter profit of $3.08 billion, after losing money during the same quarter last year. It was its strongest showing since the start of 2020 and prompted the driller to revive share buybacks that were suspended more than a year ago.

The company based in San Ramon, Calif., said it brought in $37.6 billion in revenue, more than double from same quarter last year.

The companies' combined cash flow from operations approached $17 billion, signaling an across-the-broad recovery after the dark days of 2020 that saw the titans of American oil incur huge financial losses.

Chevron's share repurchases will begin during the current quarter and range between $2 billion and $3 billion a year, around half the amount it devoted to the program before it was suspended in early 2020. Chevron's move followed similar steps by Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni, all of which have reinstated buybacks this week.

"It says we're confident in the future," Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said in an interview. The level of buybacks was chosen because "it really is a range that allows us to also continue to pay down debt."

Stock repurchases are being revived or raised across the board as sectors as diverse as steelmakers, retailers and manufacturers ride the crest of economic expansion. In particular, executives at big oil companies are seeking to reward shareholders as commodity prices rise, a turnaround from previous booms when excess cash was poured into costly growth projects.

Faced with enormous climate challenges, the industry is attempting to entice investors by offering strong returns at a time when the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index is at the lowest level in almost two decades.

In eschewing buybacks, Exxon is the holdout among the four big oil corporations that have thus far disclosed quarterly results. Fresh off losing a proxy battle with an activist investor, which took control of a quarter of Exxon's board, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods's immediate priority is to use excess cash to pay down debt.

After slashing capital spending and laying off 14,000 employees, Exxon has positioned itself to reap the rewards that come from this year's recovery in demand for motor fuels and petrochemicals. On Friday, the company said full-year expenditures would be at the low end of the previously announced $16 billion to $19 billion range.

Exxon posted adjusted earnings of $1.10 a share, exceeding the 97-cent average estimated among analysts in a Bloomberg survey. As for Chevron, it earned $1.71 a share, on an adjusted basis, during the second quarter, trouncing the $1.60 average estimate.

Exxon shares dropped 2.3% to close at $57.57 in New York trading Friday. Chevron fell 0.7% to $101.81%.

Chevron's repurchasing program comes on top of a dividend increase earlier this year, becoming the only major Western oil company to lift the payout above pre-pandemic levels. The company also shaved about $1 billion off its previous full-year capital spending estimate of $14 billion.

Even with recent increases, Shell's and BP's dividends still lag pre-covid-19 payouts. Exxon Mobil held its dividend steady earlier this week. Key to Chevron's strength is that it entered the pandemic in a stronger financial position than rivals, with a low debt burden.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Crowley of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and by Cathy Bussewitz of The Associated Press.