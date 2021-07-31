Fort Smith police officer's termination sustained after hearing

FORT SMITH -- A police officer who fired earlier this year for his role in the falsification of an accident report was denied the opportunity to return to his job.

The Fort Smith Civil Service Commission voted 3-3 on a motion to reinstate Michael Dillon Coder without back pay during a hearing Friday. This means Police Chief Danny Baker's decision to terminate Coder stands.

Commissioners Matthew Garner, Marty Shell and Charolette Tidwell voted in favor while Cole Goodman, Alex Sanchez and Chris Chaney voted against. Commissioner John Walker was absent.

Coder's attorney, Derick Allison, said although he and Coder were disappointed with the deadlock, Coder will decide how to proceed after they evaluate his legal options. One option they will consider is appealing to the Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Coder was fired April 13 after not stepping forward regarding the falsification of a report in which he was involved, according to documents, and audio and video files the Police Department released in May related to the investigation into the matter.

Coder had backed a department vehicle into a dumpster on private property at 900 S. R St. during a police operation Feb. 12. However, the accident report was intentionally misdated Feb. 16, a fact reported by another officer, Lauren Hendricks.

Sgt. John Blake Little, the supervisor who directed the false report be made, resigned March 29 while under investigation, according to department spokesman Aric Mitchell. Little reportedly said he wanted to keep Coder from getting into too much trouble, as well as keep himself out of trouble, according to the investigation material.

Hendricks received a written reprimand for not reporting the incident sooner. Hendricks wrote in her March 1 complaint to Baker that Little called her Feb. 12 after the police operation and told her they were going to complete the accident report the next week because Coder "has a lot going on and has some stuff he might be in trouble for," and Little didn't want "to put that on him right now."

Hendricks in her complaint wrote Little told her in person Feb. 16 they were going to report the accident took place that day instead of Feb. 12, according to the complaint. He also provided a different set of circumstances surrounding the accident.

Hendricks reported while she had reservations about Little's plan, she feared retaliation from him based on his treatment of her in the past. She also asked Coder, who was involved in completing the report, why he was in trouble, to which he said he didn't know.

Another complaint Hendricks, a gay woman, filed with Baker on March 1 outlined more than a dozen instances since April 2020 in which she said Little said and did things that made her cry and caused her to feel, among other things, "belittled" and "humiliated." Little denied he created a hostile work environment in a March 30 email to Baker.

Lt. Dewey Young, who's in charge of the Police Department's internal affairs division, told Colby Roe, the attorney representing the city, on Friday that Coder verified the accident report had been falsified in an interview he had with him as part of the investigation. However, Young said Coder didn't admit this initially, saying at first he wouldn't know why the report would reflect a date different than when the accident occurred. Coder also didn't notify anyone about the falsification before the interview.

Young told Allison the only disciplinary matter pending for Coder at the time of the incident was an internal complaint filed against him for a pursuit or emergency response to a scene. He wasn't in any trouble at that point, contrary to what Little indicated, and he hadn't received a written reprimand during his career as a police officer.

Young also agreed with Allison when he asked if the accident in which Coder was involved was "very minor," and if Little directly told Coder and Hendricks what to say in the report as their supervisor.

Coder described being "caught off" after Little told him Feb. 16 that the accident would be written up as though it took place that day.

"I didn't really understand why we were doing that," Coder said. "There was nothing for me to gain from that. I'm still being punished for an accident."

Coder said Little was very difficult to work with, describing him as aggressive and someone who called out people who made mistakes in a "less-than-constructive manner." He told Roe he didn't feel like he could object to Little's plan to falsify the accident report, and he would have to continue reporting under Little had he notified anyone about it. He also noted the falsified report wasn't brought up to him prior to the investigation.