Gravette superintendent speaks to club

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette Kiwanis Club held their regular meeting on July 16 at the Civic Center.

Bob Kelley, chairman of the Gravette Day pancake breakfast, gave a status report. The breakfast will be held from 6:30-10 a.m. at the middle school cafeteria. He handed out tickets for members to sell for $5 each with children under five eating free.

Dr. Nancy Jones has scheduled a workday for members to paint the benches in Kindley Park for Gravette Day. She also reported the quilt that Kiwanis raffled off during the spring was redonated for a hospital raffle. A total of $4,600 was raised and donated to the Gravette School CNA program for supplies.

Gravette school superintendent Maribel Childress was in charge of the program. She introduced two new faculty members and two reassigned members. Taos Jones has been reassigned from softball coach and high school assistant principal to middle school principal. He reported on the high scores of the middle school in the sixth and eighth grades. Kelly Hankins went from middle school principal to director of academic services. She will focus on academic mentoring for extra support and working with attendance support with a focus on the career center.

Jared Schoonover was introduced as a new faculty member, moving here from Pea Ridge to be the assistant high school principal. The second new teacher is A.J. Herrlein, who will teach math and be the new wrestling coach. His wife is also a new teacher in the middle school.