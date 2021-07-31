Guard killed at U.N. office in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A U.N. office in western Afghanistan came under fire Friday and one of its guards was killed as the Taliban and Afghan forces waged fierce battles in the area, the United Nations announced.

The clashes took place in the district of Guzara in Herat province, about 6 miles from the provincial capital. It wasn't immediately clear which side was responsible for the fire that hit the U.N. office.

Fighting has intensified across Afghanistan as the last U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout. The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts and seized several strategic border crossings.

Deborah Lyons, the U.N. special representative for Afghanistan, called the incident deplorable and said the U.N. was in touch with both sides in the conflict to determine how the office came under fire and by whom.

"The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account," she said. "The U.N. is urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and for this purpose is in contact with the relevant parties."

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi released a statement saying the U.N. office was caught in the crossfire but that the "office was safe and they should not have any concern."

The Taliban's offensive this spring has included more than two dozen insider attacks during the 90-day period ending June 30, a wave of violence that left at least 81 Afghan troops dead, a new U.S. government report revealed Thursday, highlighting the rapid deterioration of security throughout much of Afghanistan as the U.S. completes its military withdrawal.

At least 37 Afghan troops were wounded in those attacks, according to the report released by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. American military officials told the watchdog's investigators that the numbers could be incomplete, citing gaps in knowledge during the pullout, which is now effectively over.

Thousands of Afghan troops are killed annually and those numbers are on the rise. Others, meanwhile, have abandoned the security forces, cutting deals with the Taliban, surrendering their weapons and allowing a growing number of districts to fall under insurgent control.

Afghan military fatalities "have shown an upward trend, especially during the month of June," U.S. Forces-Afghanistan told the inspector general, according to the new report.

John Sopko, who leads the inspector general's office, took a dim view on Thursday of the U.S. military's efforts to train Afghan troops and the 20-year U.S. war effort in Afghanistan.

Asked why Afghan security forces are collapsing, he told reporters that people "shouldn't be surprised," citing long-running questions his office raised about how U.S. military officials assessed Afghan troops' capabilities and ensured their sustainability.

"If you don't have fuel, the Afghan army doesn't fight. And if they're not being paid, they don't fight. And if they're not getting the bullets and food and other equipment, they don't fight," Sopko said. "And I think this is what you're seeing since the Taliban started their latest attacks."

Sopko criticized U.S. military leaders for casting the Afghan military in a rosy light for years despite its shortcomings, and for setting unrealistic goals, adding a stark prediction.

"Don't believe what you're told by the generals or the ambassadors or people in the administration saying we're never going to do this again," he said. "That's exactly what we said after Vietnam: 'We're never going to do this again.' Lo and behold, we did Iraq. And we did Afghanistan. We will do this again."

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.