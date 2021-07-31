Haitian president's wife recalls killing

MIAMI -- In her first interview since the president's assassination on July 7, Martine Moise, 47, described the searing pain of witnessing Jovenal Moise, her husband of 25 years, being killed in front of her.

She did not want to relive the deafening gunfire, the walls and windows trembling, the terrifying certainty that her children would be killed, the horror of seeing her husband's body, or how she fought to stand up after the killers left.

"All that blood," she said softly.

But she needed to speak, she said, because she did not believe that the investigation into his death had answered the central question tormenting her and countless Haitians: Who ordered and paid for the assassination of her husband?

Haitian police have detained a wide array of people in connection with the killing, including 18 Colombians and several Haitians and Haitian Americans, and they are still seeking others.

According to Haitian police, the elaborate plot revolves around a doctor and pastor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, who officials say conspired to hire the Colombian mercenaries to kill the president and seize political power.

Critics of the government's explanation say that none of the people named in the investigation had the means to finance the plot on their own. Martine Moise, like many Haitians, believes there must have been a mastermind behind them, giving the orders and supplying the money.

She wants to know what happened to the 30 to 50 men who were usually posted at her house whenever her husband was at home. None of his guards were killed or even wounded, she said.

At the time of his death, Jovenel Moise, 53, had been in the throes of a political crisis.

Protesters accused him of overstaying his term, controlling local gangs and ruling by decree as the nation's institutions were being hollowed out. Martine Moise said her fellow citizens should remember him as a man who stood up to the nation's wealthy oligarchs.

"Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him," she said.

Moise offered an interview in South Florida on the agreement that The New York Times not reveal her whereabouts.

She and her husband had been asleep when the sounds of gunfire jolted them to their feet, she recalled. Moise woke her two children, both in their early 20s, and urged them to hide in a bathroom. Her husband grabbed his telephone and called Dimitri Herard and Jean Laguel Civil -- two top officials in charge of presidential security -- for help. But the assassins entered the house swiftly, seemingly unencumbered, she said.

The men communicated with someone on the phone as they searched the room. They seemed to find what they wanted on a shelf where her husband kept his files.

Moise said she did not know what it was.

The men her husband had called for help, she said -- the officials entrusted with his security -- are now in Haitian custody.

Moise wants international law enforcement agencies like the FBI to track the money that financed the killing.

The FBI "remains committed to working alongside our international partners to administer justice," a Friday statement read.

Moise said she is considering a run for the presidency, once she undergoes more surgeries on her wounded arm. She has already had two surgeries, and doctors now plan to implant nerves from her feet in her arm, she said. She may never regain use of her right arm, she said, and can move only two fingers.

"President Jovenel had a vision," she said, "and we Haitians are not going to let that die."