H.D. McCarty: Second coming nearing

To my readers today, I want to voice an urgent appeal. Let your prayers and mine intensely increase for our country! In my eight decades of being a grateful and proud American, I have never known such concern, even fear, worry and apprehension over the left and right political and ideological divide. Adamant citizens are convinced that a "progressive radical agenda" is necessary to save the nation for the future. Our adamant "conservative agenda" is to save the nation before it can be destroyed by the failed ideas of the left.

It sounds impossible, but we must have a spirit of reconciliation among Democrats and Republicans. Millions of Americans -- in the minority I fear -- know that both sides must have leadership that looks to God as their guide and that He is the giver of their values. The greatest chaos in ancient Israel was when every man did what was right in their own eyes. (Judges 21:25) People must trust God, not play god.

During our American Revolution, patriots and royalists were in great conflict, persecuting one another and even killing one another. I sense the same chemistry between progressives and traditionalists today. George Washington, our general and president, laid out the issue in his usual brilliant way: "Unhappy it is though to reflect, that a Brother's Sword has been sheathed in a Brother's breast, and that, the once happy and peaceful plains of America are either to be drenched with Blood, or Inhabited by Slaves. Sad alternative! But can a virtuous Man hesitate in his choice?"

We are destined to know soon who the virtuous Americans really are. They are people of the "Third Choice!" The truth of existence goes higher than our two political choices. The spiritual among us will recognize the words of Jesus: "Seek you first the realm of God's Kingdom and the righteousness that proceeds from Him." (Matthew 6:3 Passion Translation)

Jesus also said that wars will break out everywhere before His return: nation will arise against nation, ethnic groups will fight other ethnic groups, kingdom war against kingdom, earthquakes and famines, worldwide pestilence (covid!), persecutions, imprisonments and executions plus a dozen other signs. (Luke 21) In essence the Lord Jesus said that when things seem hopeless, quit "looking around" but instead "look up." Lift your heads in confidence because the world's redemption is drawing close. It seems only those people who pursue the spiritual things of our Creator Father will catch on and live their third option. The visions of the traditionalist and progressives won't last, even though one is better for our country than the other. Put God's Kingdom first in your priorities, and you will conquer life on earth and in the future. The Lord has promised His second coming will resolve all things! Doing our best means prayer, doing what He says and waiting with confidence.

Every crisis our country has endured has brought fright, agony and anxiety to our people, but they have all passed or diminished. Let us pray that the Lord will raise up a remnant of our citizens to correct our drift and exalt once again the truth and principles that have made America the greatest nation to ever exist on earth.