Heat hits triple digits for first time since '15

Pine Bluff's triple-digit high temperature on Friday was the first since 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the service's office in North Little Rock, said the last time it was 100 degrees or higher was Aug. 7, 2015. Pine Bluff's high on Friday was 101 degrees, according to the service's online site.

"So, today, you guys broke the streak," he said of Friday's weather. "That's a pretty outstanding number if you ask me, especially considering that it's Arkansas."

Asked if there was anything unusual about the area's weather pattern that was causing the uptick in the temperature, Cooper said no.

"It's really typical summer stuff," he said, adding that there has been an upper ridge over the area for the past several days and that high pressure zone was holding heat in.

"We liken it to a dome," he said. "When there is this type of weather pattern, the hot air builds underneath."

Today's high is also expected to be 100 degrees, Cooper said, but some relief should arrive by Sunday. He said the dome, by then, would "break down," leaving the area with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s for the next several days.