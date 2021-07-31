Happy birthday (July 31): You'll put great care into organizing an orderly living situation and positively winning routines. This will give you a platform on which to construct your next success story. Those who've tasted the honey of success will inspire and teach you as you work toward your own sweet dreams.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Social problems require creative and thoughtful approaches. Brainstorm about it. The more conscientious you are, the more opportunities you find to connect, help and raise the group.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider that interest you pursue when you're supposed to be working. For happiness over the long haul, your go-to procrastination is a winning contender. Is there a way to make it your main deal?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The places you go with people will be very important to the flavor of your connection. Regional influences will color a love connection the way the soil in different places changes the taste of grape varietals.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Like your brain, your heart gets too comfortable in your everyday surroundings. Make it uncomfortable by spending time in another land. Travel makes you love anew.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The best gifts are those that don't obligate you to the giver. Even a gift card comes with a responsibility to shop for yourself. You'll receive loveliness today, and it comes without strings or requirements of any sort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though you believe your struggles happen in silence and privacy, there are some who can sense what you're feeling. They may not know the particulars, but they resonate with them anyway and want to be part of your solution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Since you're on a mission to make the world a little better, going about your business doesn't feel like a grind at all. In fact, the lines between work and play are blurred. You're in your zone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In chess and in relationships, the opening move is of utmost importance. The endgame has everything to do with it. Knowing that a story will play out like bookends, you'll be careful with your open.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A lifelong learner, you're never quite satisfied with your current knowledge. The benefits to developing your mind will be made more obvious when you spend time with those who have developed theirs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): After a week of feeling as though your schedule owned you, it will be a liberation of sorts to own your time today. Next up, owning all the events that happen inside of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Everyone is inclined to do what comes naturally; nature is a most persuasive force. But the organic unfolding will clash with a higher calling, and you are better off doing the difficult, uncomfortable thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Shortcuts may get you to a point within a certain timeframe, but life's lessons have a way of demanding to be learned. They can be skipped in one moment, but sooner or later, they will have their day.

CHANGE AND A TAURUS CONJUNCTION

The moon’s conjunction with Uranus in stubborn Taurus reminds us how impossible it is to change people who don’t want to change. The same goes for changing others who do want to change! We are each enabled with powers of transformation that work on only one person in the entire world… the person we happen to be!

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, CAPRICORN

The final earth sign of the zodiac is a powerful realist and will choose the actions known to work over anything that sounds like hocus-pocus. However, this sign has been known to try a bit of practical magic from time and time, and with much success. Capricorns who wish to increase their extrasensory powers may find that working with things that grow opens up the intuition and leads to unexplainable insights, fortuitous luck and an increased feeling of connection to all that lives. This earth sign has natural skill in using herbs and flowers especially.

Capricorns need only follow their interests to navigate around the world of herbal remedies, flower essences and the like. They gravitate toward the plants that appeal to their aesthetics or speak to their inner knowing. Capricorns can let this knowing guide them by asking questions inside their minds while they shop. “Which plants are healthiest for me? What does my body need?” Or: “What would make my friend feel better? What does she need right now?” Capricorns will find that certain plants will seem to speak to them, becoming particularly beautiful or seeming suddenly more fresh, appealing or relevant.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

J.K. Rowling gave Harry Potter the same birthday as hers and has been known to release books on that day, too, taking advantage of the luck that comes with a solar return. Leos are creators and entertainers. Rowling also has very strong Virgo energy in her natal chart with her moon, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Pluto all in this grounded, hardworking sign.