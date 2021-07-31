• Dominic Andrews of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said an investigation determined that a Louisiana woman violated the Endangered Species Act by touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal at a Kauai beach while honeymooning there, and she's been fined $500.

• Drew Bartlett of the South Florida Water Management District said "it's a home run" from both water quantity and quality standpoints as the 22-year project to restore the Kissimmee River from a straight man-made channel to its natural meandering state marked a milestone at 44 miles.

• Pablo Lada of the SocioEnvironmental Assemblies of Chubut province in Argentina is calling for an independent analysis to determine who's to blame for turning water in a pond a "striking," "intense pink."

• Dee Jones, Alabama's public health veterinarian, reminded people that wildlife species pose the greatest risk of rabies, and the animals "should be avoided if at all possible, especially when the animal is acting strangely or aggressively," after three people had to be treated for the illness when a raccoon attacked a person on a walking trail.

• Lewis Hughes, 24, of London pleaded guilty to accosting and harassing England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, who has appeared frequently on television providing coronavirus briefings, and given an eight-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay Whitty $140.

• Timon Oujiri, 63, leader of Iowa's state-run nursing home for veterans, was fired by the governor after being overpaid $90,000 over two years and doing nothing to resolve the matter.

• Steve Bouquet, 54, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison after being convicted of knifing 16 cats, nine of them fatally, in nighttime attacks in the English seaside city of Brighton.

• Kelly Rouillard of the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida said a man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a run-in with a 12-year-old jaguar named Harry had climbed over a safety barrier, taunted the big cat and reached through the fence.

• Manfred Schilder, mayor of Memmingen, Germany, said Fischertag, or fishermen's day, "will change" after a court ruled that women can't be excluded from the traditional event in which men jump into a stream with nets and compete to catch the biggest trout in a quest for the title of "fishermen's king."