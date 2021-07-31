Community briefs

Local man's autobiography released

"The Life of a Black Man," a new book by Pine Bluff author Henry E. Goodloe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. of Pittsburgh.

Through this book, readers can learn about the experience of a Black man who grew up in the 1940s, according to a news release.

"'The Life of a Black Man' is the autobiographical tale of Henry E. Goodloe's life," according to the release. "Put yourself in another's shoes to experience both the good and bad of growing up a Black man in Arkansas in the '40s, '50s and beyond."

"The Life of a Black Man" is a 30-page paperback. The book is available for purchase online at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-life-of-a-black-man/.

Simmons panel states cash dividend

Simmons First National Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Class A common stock of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable on Oct. 4 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6%, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year, according to a news release.

The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.72 per share and a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 8%, according to the release.

Applications sought on forestry grant

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 2021 Urban & Community Forestry Grant through Sept. 13. Grants are available to fund community projects that develop, improve, and/or promote urban and community trees and forests. Selected grant recipients will be notified on or before Sept. 24, according to a news release.

Complete grant details and an online application are available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/grants/ or by emailing kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov.