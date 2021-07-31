Man faces eight charges in shooting at trooper

A 25-year-old man who was arrested Thursday after an exchange of gunfire with an Arkansas State Police trooper during an attempted traffic stop in central Arkansas faces eight charges, authorities said Friday.

Authorities charged Edward Lee House Jr. of Little Rock with six felonies and two misdemeanors:

• Felony Aggravated Assault upon a law enforcement officer.

• Felony Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms.

• Felony Possession of a schedule I or schedule II controlled substance.

• Felony Fleeing.

• Felony Theft by Receiving.

• Felony False Imprisonment.

• Misdemeanor Speeding.

• Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance.

House has been in the Faulkner County jail since Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $2 million.

On Thursday, Arkansas Trooper Tyler Langley spotted a vehicle exceeding the speed limit at 1:43 p.m. traveling westbound on Interstate 40 near Conway, according to state police.

The vehicle's driver refused to stop, state police said. The driver began to accelerate and flee the area by exiting the interstate and traveling westbound along Dave Ward Drive in Conway, according to state police.

Near the Donaghey Avenue and South Mitchell Street area, the driver left the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver fired a rifle at Langley, who returned fire. Neither one was hit. State troopers arrested House, took him to a hospital to check for injuries and then turned him over to authorities at the Faulkner County jail.

The shooting at a trooper marks the second one this week, according to state police.

On Tuesday, a Mississippi man was charged with shooting an Arkansas trooper who had attempted to stop him from speeding on I-40, west of Forrest City in east Arkansas. Authorities charged Stevie Maxwell, 37, of Greenville, Miss., with aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and speeding, state police said.