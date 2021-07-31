• Prince Charles and Lady Diana's nuptials, billed as a storybook wedding, captured the world's attention and drew an audience of some 750 million TV viewers. Forty years later, though it's probably not fit for consumption, a slice of cake from the royal wedding is expected to fetch several hundred dollars when it goes to auction in Britain next month. The layer of white cake icing and a marzipan base was given to Moyra Smith -- an employee of Queen Elizabeth, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2002 -- at the royal residence Clarence House, according to Dominic Winter Auctioneers. The icing is decorated with a royal coat of arms colored in gold, red, blue and silver, along with a small silver horseshoe and leaf spray. It's described as "partly cracked" and with "slight damage" to the shield. It apparently was preserved in plastic wrap and placed in an old cake tin with a paper label signed by Smith taped to the lid. In addition to the 28-ounce slice of cake, the sale includes a printed order of service for the wedding in London's St Paul's Cathedral and a royal wedding breakfast program for Buckingham Palace, dated July 29, 1981. Local media reported the lot is expected to fetch as much as $700. "We advise against eating it," the auction house said in a detailed statement describing the cake. The auctioneer said Smith began her career at Clarence House in the kitchen before moving on to more general duties. Besides the main five-tier wedding cake, some 22 other cakes were supplied for the wedding. "This seems likely to have been one sent to Clarence House for the consumption of the Queen Mother's staff," the auctioneer said. "In view of its size, it is most likely that it was either from the side of a cake, or from the top of a single-tier cake."

• Jill Biden, the first lady, underwent surgery Thursday evening to remove debris from a puncture wound in her left foot, Michael LaRosa, her press secretary, said in a statement. President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for the procedure. "After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture," LaRosa said. "The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely." LaRosa said Jill Biden was walking on a beach in Hawaii over the weekend when she stepped on an object that got lodged in her foot. Biden stopped over in the state after spending part of the week in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. She participated in an event to promote covid vaccinations at a high school in Honolulu.

Britain's Prince Charles is shown during a visit to Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace, to host the first in-person Insurance Task Force as part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and to visit the underwriting room to meet with underwriters, brokers and members of the Lloyd's market, in London, Thursday June 24, 2021. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP)