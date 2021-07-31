Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Preempted by coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Fauci; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's director of public health services. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Manchin; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Collins; Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C.; Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press