Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Freddy Wilmoth Jr., 31, of 13819 Chamberlain Drive in Gentry was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Wilmoth was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gravette

• Tony Youngblood, 40, of 304 S.E. Second Ave. in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Youngblood was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Charles Henderson, 60, of 19730 Jackson Road in Gentry was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Henderson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• William McKelvey, 30, of 207 Caudle St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. McKelvey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Dwayne Steinmetz, 42, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Steinmetz was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Donald Samuel, 24, of 1402 Palisades Ave., Apt. F, in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Samuel was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Mackenzie Reddick-Martinez, 24, of 157 Pinyon Point in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Reddick-Martinez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.