GOLF

Sorenstam extends lead

Annika Sorenstam shot a 3-under 69, racing to finish before dark, to take a three-stroke lead Friday in the U.S. Senior Women's Open. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, birdied Nos. 7-9 to get to 8 under and closed with pars on Nos. 1 and 2 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. Playing partner Liselotte Neumann was second, birdieing the final two holes for a 69. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion. Fifteen players were unable to finish the round. The first-round was completed Friday morning after rain prevented half the field from finishing Thursday. Yuko Saito was 4 under after her second consecutive 70. Amateur Ellen Port (69) was 3 under with Rosie Jones (70), Kris Tschetter (72) and Dana Ebster (74). Catriona Matthew was the only other player under par. She was 2 under with three holes left. The 59-year-old Port, a teacher in St. Louis, is a seven-time USGA champion.

Hillier leads Invitational

New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier made the most of his tournament invite to claim the halfway lead in the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Friday. Hillier carded nine birdies and one bogey in a second round of 62 at Galgorm Castle to reach 11 under par, a shot ahead of overnight leader Jordan Smith, who followed his opening 62 at Galgorm with a 68 at Massereene Golf Club. In the women's event, American Emma Talley opened up a three-shot lead over compatriot Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea's Chella Choi thanks to a storming finish to her second round at Massereene. Talley had five birdies in the last six holes to complete a superb 65 and reach 13 under par. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell shot a 73 on Friday and is at 2-under for the tournament.

BASEBALL

Castro banned 30 games

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes. Castro will be ineligible for the postseason under the terms of the suspension and will be required to undergo evaluation and treatment, MLB said. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said earlier this month, while MLB was investigating allegations against Castro, that he didn't plan on having him back with the team this season.

Astros reliever suspended

Astros left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was suspended for three games and fined Friday by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at and hitting Seattle's J.P. Crawford on Monday night. Raley appealed the penalty announced by MLB on Friday, when Houston opened a weekend series at San Francisco -- where Astros Manager Dusty Baker was set to manage against his former club but sat out with a one-game suspension. The penalties were made public after the pregame media availability for Baker, who watched his team take batting practice behind the cage wearing dress clothes not his usual uniform. Raley plunked Crawford in the back on a 3-1 pitch after surrendering Dylan Moore's grand slam that helped the Mariners rally to an 11-8 comeback win.

DeGrom out 2 more weeks

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he'll rejoin the NL East leaders before September. Acting New York General Manager Zack Scott said deGrom was diagnosed with inflammation following a bullpen session Thursday. Mets Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom was clocked in the high 90s near the end of his session. But Rojas said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner didn't throw Friday, a deviation from deGrom's normal healthy routine of throwing every day. DeGrom is 7-2 with 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 146 in 92 innings. He hasn't pitched since July 7, when he allowed two runs and struck out 10 over seven innings against Milwaukee.

BASKETBALL

Thunder acquire Favors

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday they have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations. The 6-10 Favors has appeared in 751 games with the Jazz, Nets and Pelicans. Over his 12-year NBA career, he has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. He averaged about 15 minutes per game and 5.4 points for the Jazz last season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bottas handles heat

Valtteri Bottas likened the sweltering heat in his Formula One car to taking a sauna back home in Finland after completing the fastest second practice ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday. Championship leader Max Verstappen was third, having led the two Mercedes in the first practice. Bottas was a narrow .027 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .298 clear of Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by eight points overall after 10 races. Mid-afternoon air temperatures reached 97 degrees at a Hungaroring circuit drenched in sunlight. With a racing suit and helmet on, and with heat rebounding off the track, it felt far hotter. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, made a rare mistake when he misjudged a turn and went off track. French driver Esteban Ocon was an encouraging fourth for the French-owned Alpine team.