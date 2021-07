Olympic TV schedule

Best bet

Former Arkansas Travelers outfielder Eric Filia and the United States baseball team take on South Korea today in opening round action. Coverage begins at 5 a.m. Central on NBC Sports Network.

CNBC (1-3 A.M.)

GYMNASTICS -- Men's trampoline final; ARCHERY -- Men's individual final

USA NETWORK (1-4:30 A.M.)

DIVING -- Women's springboard semifinal; WOMEN'S RUGBY -- Bronze medal, gold medal matches; MEN'S SOCCER -- Quarterfinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL (1-6 A.M.)

TENNIS -- Women's singles bronze, gold medal matches; Men's singles bronze medal match; Women's doubles bronze medal match; Mixed doubles bronze medal match

NBCSN (3 A.M.-2 P.M.)

MEN'S SOCCER -- Quarterfinal; BASEBALL -- United States vs. Korea; BADMINTON -- Men's doubles final

PEACOCK (5-10 A.M.)

TRACK AND FIELD -- Men's long jump, men's/women's 100 meters; MEN'S BASKETBALL -- United States vs. Czech Republic

USA NETWORK (6-11:30 A.M.)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL -- China vs. Italy; MEN'S SOCCER -- Quarterfinal; FENCING -- Men's team foil semifinal

GOLF CHANNEL (5:30 P.M.-2 A.M.)

GOLF -- Men's final round

NBC (7-10:30 P.M.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Women's elimination round; SWIMMING -- Finals

USA NETWORK (7-10 P.M.)

TRACK AND FIELD -- Finals and qualifying rounds

CNBC (7 P.M.-1 A.M.)

CYCLING -- BMX freestyle finals; WRESTLING -- Qualifying round; BADMINTON -- Men's singles semifinal; BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Elimination round

OLYMPIC CHANNEL (10 P.M.-1 A.M.)

TENNIS -- Men's singles final, women's/mixed doubles finals

NBC (11 P.M.-1 A.M.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Men's elimination round

Sunday

CNBC (1-4 A.M.)

MEN'S HANDBALL -- Norway vs. France

OLYMPIC CHANNEL (1-6 A.M.)

TENNIS -- Men's singles final, women's/mixed doubles finals

USA NETWORK (1 A.M.-1 P.M.)

DIVING -- Women's springboard final; MEN'S HANDBALL -- Denmark vs. Sweden; MEN'S BASKETBALL -- Spain vs. Slovenia

NBCSN (2:30 A.M.-1 P.M.)

FENCING -- Men's team foil final; BADMINTON -- Women's singles final

PEACOCK (3-10 A.M.)

GYMNASTICS -- Event finals; TRACK AND FIELD -- Event semifinals and finals

NBC (7:30-10 A.M.)

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL -- United States vs. Argentina

USA NETWORK (1 P.M.-1:30 A.M.)

CANOEING -- Spring qualifying; TRACK AND FIELD -- Finals and qualifying rounds; WOMEN'S BASKETBALL -- United States vs. France

NBC (6 P.M.-1 A.M.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Women's elimination round; CANOEING -- Spring qualifying; WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL -- United States vs. Italy

CNBC (7 P.M.-1 A.M.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Men's elimination round; FIELD HOCKEY -- Women's quarterfinal; BADMINTON -- Women's doubles bronze, gold medal matches; MEN'S WATER POLO -- United States vs. Greece

OLYMPIC CHANNEL (9-11:30 P.M.)

WRESTLING -- Qualifying rounds, semifinals

PEACOCK (11:30 P.M.-1 A.M.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL -- Quarterfinal