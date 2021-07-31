100 years ago

July 31, 1921

• A movement for compulsory "censible dress" for high school girls was started at the monthly meeting of the Little Rock School Board last night when it was decided that mothers, principals of the high schools and teachers, be asked to meet with the board next Thursday night to consider the question.

50 years ago

July 31, 1971

• Arkansas Power and Light Company said Friday in testimony before the state Public Service Commission that large industrial and commercial customers should not be asked to bear the entire burden of a shortage of electrical power. John T. Meek of Little Rock, an AP and L vice president, said that AP and L's first step in an electrical power shortage would be to appeal through the news media to customers to stop "luxury and nonessential" uses of electricity. For example, Meek said, if all residential users of electricity would set their thermostats at 80 degrees in the summertime, this would result in substantial conservation of electrical energy.

25 years ago

July 31, 1996

• Gov. Mike Huckabee said he won't meet with convicted killer Si-Fu William Frank Parker or Parker's lawyer as the inmate requested. Parker is trying to get the governor to reconsider his decision setting Parker's Aug. 8 execution date. Parker, convicted of the 1984 murders of his former in-laws, James and Sandra Warren of Rogers, asked the governor for a meeting during an impromptu radio interview last week on KARN radio station in Little Rock.

10 years ago

July 31, 2011

• A White Hall man has filed a federal lawsuit complaining that the city of Little Rock denied his request to open an Adam & Eve retail franchise on South University Avenue because the city regards the store as a "sexually oriented business," which he says it's not. The North Carolina-based retailer has more than 40 independently owned franchises in 13 states and describes itself on its website as "an upscale specialty retail boutique for discerning couples, women, and men." Stephen Norman, through his company, One Six One, doing business as a franchisee of Adam & Eve, said in his appeal of the city Zoning Department's denial that the department just doesn't get it. The department denied Norman's application for a business license July 1, saying his request to open a franchise at 1510 S. University Ave., which is zoned "C-3" for general commercial business, was turned down on the grounds that the proposed use is for a "sexually oriented business" and that it didn't meet the "spacing requirements" of city code.