Pea Ridge man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault of 10-year-old boy

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Ashton Hill

BENTONVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy.

Ashton Hill, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual assault.

Hill was arrested April 5, 2019.

The boy was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. He reported Hill took off his pants and sexually assaulted him, according to a probable cause affidavit. The boy said Hill threatened to kill him and his mother if he told anyone about the abuse, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison. Hill will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the boy. He is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors.

