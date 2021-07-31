20 counts filed over Jacksonville chase

A Little Rock man racked up 20 charges after reportedly leading Jacksonville police on a chase Thursday afternoon.

An officer pulled over Daniel James, 37, about 2:45 p.m. Police discovered during the stop that James had an open container in the vehicle and showed signs of intoxication, an arrest report states.

The report said that after he was asked to step out, James put the vehicle in drive and fled, committing several traffic violations before stopping and being detained.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Methamphetamine paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, the report states. James was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment and later to the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held without bail.

He is charged with felony fleeing police and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a number of traffic violations.

Health worker faces voyeurism charge

Little Rock police arrested a Mayflower health care worker Thursday over the purported recording of private body parts, a report read.

Officers detained Chad Evans, 40, at his workplace, Cavalier Healthcare Nursing Home in England, on accusations that he used his cellphone to record video of an employee, the report states.

Evans was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was charged with felony video voyeurism, according to the report.