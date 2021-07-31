Police investigate west Little Rock killing

Police on Saturday said they were investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock.

The killing happened in the 13500 block of Chenal Parkway, according to a statement posted by Little Rock police on Twitter at about 6:40 a.m. One person is dead, police said, though the victim wasn’t named in the post.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the location just after 1:20 a.m., an online dispatch log shows.

Police said they didn’t immediately have any suspects in the killing.