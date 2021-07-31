Sections
Police investigate west Little Rock killing

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:18 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Police on Saturday said they were investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock.

The killing happened in the 13500 block of Chenal Parkway, according to a statement posted by Little Rock police on Twitter at about 6:40 a.m. One person is dead, police said, though the victim wasn’t named in the post.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the location just after 1:20 a.m., an online dispatch log shows.

Police said they didn’t immediately have any suspects in the killing.

