Reds' Votto goes deep for 7th consecutive game

NEW YORK -- Joey Votto homered for the seventh consecutive game, one shy of a major-league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.

Votto's home run to center field in the sixth inning extended the Reds' lead to 3-1. The six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, serenaded with chants of "Over-rated!" earlier in the evening, seemed to enjoy a leisurely trot around the bases before he flexed and pointed to the name on the back of his uniform while nearing the Cincinnati dugout -- though he said afterward that was part of an inside joke with Manager David Bell about their mutual favorite show, "Ted Lasso."

"I've never been in a place like this before," said the 37-year-old Votto, who has exceeded 30 home runs twice in his 15-year career. "And we've been playing well lately, so being a part of that, it's exciting."

Votto has nine home runs and 15 RBI during his streak, which began last Saturday and includes just one hit that wasn't a home run -- an infield single against the Chicago Cubs. The Reds are 5-2 during the surge.

Votto is the eighth player to homer in at least seven consecutive games and the first since Kendrys Morales did it for the Toronto Blue Jays in August 2018. Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993) are the only players to go deep in eight consecutive games.

Griffey and Votto were teammates with the Reds from 2007-08.

"Right now, it's insane," said rookie Jonathan India, who hit two home runs and finished with three RBI. "It's almost expected. That's so cool. It's Joey Votto. He can do those things."

India's first home run was a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco's first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after a long recovery from a hamstring injury.

India's home run was the only run allowed over 4 innings by Carrasco, who gave up 3 hits and 1 walk with 4 strikeouts.

"It was a long time -- finally I got to pitch today," Carrasco said. "Feels really nice, feels really good. I was so excited to get there."

Jeff McNeil laced an RBI double in the bottom of the first to extend his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. Jesse Winker put the Reds ahead with a run-scoring single in the fifth off Miguel Castro (2-3). Aristides Aquino lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth before India followed with his second home run, a two-run shot.

India finished with three hits -- his fifth multihit effort in his last 11 games.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3 Josh Bell and Luis Garcia homered as Washington beat Chicago.

PIRATES 7, PHILLIES 0 Wil Crowe and two relievers combined on a one-hitter and Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia to snap a four-game losing streak.

BREWERS 9, BRAVES 5 Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar homered as Milwaukee beat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 4 Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home, beating Kansas City.

RAYS 7, RED SOX 3 Yandy Diaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena homered as Tampa Bay beat Boston to moved within a half-game of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

ORIOLES 4, TIGERS 3 Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, Pedro Severino homered twice and Baltimore beat Detroit.

MARINERS 9, RANGERS 5 Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run home run and Seattle beat Texas.

WHITE SOX 6, INDIANS 4 Tim Anderson delivered a tiebreaking single, Jose Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and Chicago rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to top Cleveland.

ATHLETICS 2, ANGELS 0 Matt Chapman homered and Chris Bassitt struck out seven in seven innings as Oakland beat Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 3, MARLINS 1 Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with New York to help the Yankees beat Miami.

CARDINALS 5, TWINS 1 Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and St. Louis beat Minnesota.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, watches his solo home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates his solo home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12), Joey Votto (19), Eugenio Suarez (7), Jonathan India (6) and Kyle Farmer (17) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco winds up during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)