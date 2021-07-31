Road officials seek advice on proposal

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2022-24 is available for public comment, according to a news release.

The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that were apportioned to the state for the Federal Transit Administration's Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.

These funds will be utilized throughout the state to purchase specialized transit vehicles for nonprofit organizations and municipalities that serve seniors and individuals with disabilities. The public is invited to review and comment on the proposal by Aug. 12.

To see the amendment online, visit https://www.ardot.gov/divisions/program-management/project-development/statewide-transportation-improvement-program/.

The amendment may also be reviewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse. For details or to request a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.

All comments regarding this proposed STIP amendment should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to: Program Management Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203.