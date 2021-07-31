State board extends prison mask mandate

The state Board of Corrections approved multiple measures Friday afternoon to target covid-19 infections in the state's prison system, including buying 112,000 rapid testing kits, increasing inmate incentive pay to $25 and extending a mask mandate at prisons until Aug. 30.

The mask mandate requires all employees, offenders, contractors, volunteers and visitors to be masked while at a Department of Corrections facility. A state law banning government mask mandates excludes the prison system.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves told the board all these measures are necessary in light of the state's current covid-19 situation. New infections are surging, with 2,544 new cases reported Friday alone in Arkansas and hospitals under strain.

"We are dealing with a lack of hospital capacity," Graves said. "Specifically we are dealing with a lack of intensive care beds in community hospitals. This is starting to present a challenge when we are trying place inmates in outside medical facilities."

Graves said the department has had calls with county officials so they can work together to mitigate outbreaks in jails and state prisons.

"Also at the direction of the Department of Health, we are using monoclonal antibody treatments for offenders who would otherwise need to be treated at hospitals," he said. "We have had four offenders who have received that treatment."

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system that can specifically target a certain antigen, according to the American Cancer Society.

As of Friday afternoon, 55.3%, or 9,035 inmates, in the Department of Corrections have been vaccinated. This percentage is based off the average daily population for June, which is 16,339. Out of the department's 4,503 staff members, roughly 47%, or 2,116 employees, have been vaccinated.

"Why are inmates and staff not getting vaccinated?" the Rev. William "Dubs" Byers, a member of the Board of Corrections, asked Graves at Friday's meeting.

Graves told the board it was for the same reasons that were given outside the prison.

"People believe it's dangerous, that it will make your arm magnetic, and things like that," Graves said.

Byers said it should be easy to combat that by using medical statistics.

"We should be able to just show them a chart that shows that 99% of covid deaths are among the unvaccinated," a frustrated Byers said at the meeting.

Graves said while vaccination rates are low, the rate for the offender population still outpaces the vaccination rate of the Arkansans outside prison. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 36% of Arkansans are vaccinated.

Graves said a majority of the covid-19 cases are being seen in intake areas, but they are seeing cases spreading among people inside their facilities.

"We have seen cases in three facilities that are not tied to intakes," he said. "Two of those facilities are now on lockdown."

A prison spokesman later said the two facilities currently on lockdown are the Omega Supervision Sanction Center in Malvern and the Northwest Arkansas Work Release Center.

The 112,000 rapid covid-19 test will cost more than $560,000, and Graves said the department will be looking for reimbursement from the federal American Rescue Plan funds coming to the state.

"The current allotment of test will run out in mid-August," he said. "This procurement will allow us to maintain our current surveillance program until the end of this calendar year."

Inmates had been paid $20 per shot of vaccine and the board approved raising that amount to $25.

Graves said offenders who previously gotten shots will receive additional funds to reach the $50 benchmark as well. He also wants to find a way to provide additional incentives to employees.

Dexter Payne, director of the state's Division of Correction, said getting employees on board with the vaccination effort was important.

"We have seen the effects of covid on our staff," he said. "We had an employee at our Central Office pass away from covid. Anything we can do to encourage vaccinations is an important step in the right direction."

Jerry Bradshaw, director of the Division of Community Correction, agreed.

"Look at where we are meeting in right now. The Richardson auditorium," he said. "I lost an employee at the beginning of all of this. Now we are hearing the delta variant can now produce enough of virus to be contagious even from those are vaccinated. The masks are an absolute no brainer."

Richard Lee Richardson was the first Arkansas state employee to die from covid-19 on April 9, 2020. The auditorium at the Department of Corrections headquarters was named in his honor.

Chairman Benny Magness said his take on the situation was the department's inability to ask for proof of vaccination has forced them to require masks instead. He was referring to a law enacted this year.

"We can't ask anybody to prove their vaccination by state law," he said. "If we could do that, I think it would help people get vaccinated. If we would have been able to tell people that you wouldn't have to wear a mask if you aren't vaccinated it would have encouraged others to follow. That is just my take on masks."