TRACK AND FIELD

NCAA decathlon runner-up transfers to UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ayden Owens, who scored 8,236 points for Michigan to finish second in the decathlon at the 2021 NCAA Championships, has joined the University of Arkansas track and field program as a graduate transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Razorbacks.

Owens, who finished third in the heptathlon at the 2021 NCAA Indoor championships, was part of a 21-man signing class announced by Arkansas men's team on Friday.

High school sprinters Brandon Battle from Edwardsville, Ill., and Connor Washington from The Woodlands, Texas, also are among the Arkansas signees. Battle swept Illinois State titles in the 100, 200 and 400. Washington won the 200 and was second in the 100 at the Texas State Class 6A meet.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Trest announces return to UA

Arkansas right-hander Elijah Trest announced on Twitter on Friday that he is returning to the Razorbacks for his senior season.

Trest was a 19th-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month. He was the only Razorback taken in this year's draft who did not sign a deal.

"There is more work to be done in Fayetteville, and we won't stop until the job is finished!" Trest wrote on Twitter. "Now we go!"

Trest, a native of White Oak, Texas, went 1-0 with a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings in 10 appearances in 2021 as the Razorbacks went on to win the SEC regular-season and tournament championships. In three seasons at Arkansas, Trest is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 32 games, all in relief.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services