Super Quiz: The Body in the Bible

Today at 1:36 a.m.

  1. Exodus mentions the warning "an ------ for an ------."

  2. What was Peter reluctant to have Jesus wash?

  3. What did King Belshazzar watch as it wrote on a wall?

  4. The pharaoh put a gold chain around Joseph's --------.

  5. Peter cut off this part of a man's body in an attempt to prevent the arrest of Jesus.

  6. Moses saw this part of God since he could not bear to see him face to face.

  7. Jesus claimed to be "gentle and humble in --------."

  8. Song of Solomon begins, "Let him kiss me with the kisses of his --------."

  9. What body part of John the Baptist was presented on a platter?

ANSWERS:

  1. Eye

  2. His feet

  3. A hand (fingers)

  4. Neck

  5. Ear

  6. Back

  7. Heart

  8. Mouth

  9. Head

