Tools & Toys: Versillo and Twinkly RGB LED Strings

Versillo

What's to love: A versatile neck pillow with extra support.

What does it do: The Versillo is a travel pillow that's made to be supportive and multi-functional when taking long trips by car or plane. The rectangular pillow's middle portion pops up for extra pillow support, either at the back of the neck or for side support if one twists the pillow around. When not resting or sleeping, the Versillo can be used in the lap to prop up tablets or other electronic devices. A hand strap and snap keeps the Versillo in place while sleeping or one can use it to secure on the handle of luggage or a backpack strap. The handy pillow sells for $19.99. Visit versillo.net for more information.

Twinkly RGB LED Strings

What's to love: Create light displays year round with app controlled LED string lights.

What does it do: After downloading the smartphone application and connecting the app to the lights through Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, the user can create various light displays using the app by selecting brightness, speed, intensity and color palette. The indoor/outdoor lights can be left up year round and programmed to match the season or holiday. Up to 4,000 LEDs can be synchronized together and integrated with smart home devices like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Prices depend on the length of the string of lights bought. More information may be found here: twinkly.com.