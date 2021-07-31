Trading places

On Friday, there were 27 deals made by the 3 p.m. Central Major League Baseball trade deadline. Here are several key deals, which feature All-Stars such as Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez:
DODGERS-NATIONALS
DODGERS ACQUIRE RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner
NATIONALS ACQUIRE C Keibert Ruiz, RHP Josiah Gray, RHP Gerardo Carrillo and OF Donovan Casey
GIANTS-CUBS
GIANTS ACQUIRE 3B/OF Kris Bryant
CUBS ACQUIRE OF Alexander Canario and RHP Caleb Kilian
METS-CUBS
METS ACQUIRE SS Javier Baez and RHP Trevor Williams
CUBS ACQUIRE OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
WHITE SOX-CUBS
WHITE SOX ACQUIRE RHP Craig Kimbrel
CUBS ACQUIRE 2B Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer
BLUE JAYS-TWINS
BLUE JAYS ACQUIRE RHP Jose Berrios
TWINS ACQUIRE SS/OF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
CARDINALS-NATIONALS
CARDINALS ACQUIRE LHP Jon Lester
NATIONALS ACQUIRE OF Lane Thomas
CARDINALS-TWINS
CARDINALS ACQUIRE LHP J.A. Happ and cash
TWINS ACQUIRE RHP John Gant and LHP Evan Sisk
PHILLIES-RANGERS
PHILLIES ACQUIRE RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Hans Crouse and cash
RANGERS ACQUIRE RHP Spencer Howard, RHP Kevin Gowdy and RHP Joss Gessner
ATHLETICS-NATIONALS
ATHLETICS ACQUIRE C Yan Gomes, 2B Josh Harrison and cash
NATIONALS ACQUIRE C Drew Millas, RHP Seth Shuman and RHP Richard Guasch
BRAVES-ROYALS
BRAVES ACQUIRE OF Jorge Soler
ROYALS ACQUIRE RHP Kasey Kalich
BRAVES-PIRATES
BRAVES ACQUIRE RHP Richard Rodriguez
PIRATES ACQUIRE RHP Bryse Wilson and RHP Ricky DeVito
BRAVES-MARLINS
BRAVES ACQUIRE OF Adam Duvall
MARLINS ACQUIRE C Alex Jackson
BLUE JAYS-DIAMONDBACKS
BLUE JAYS ACQUIRE RHP Joakim Soria
DIAMONDBACKS ACQUIRE Two players to be named later
BREWERS-TIGERS
BREWERS ACQUIRE LHP Daniel Norris
TIGERS ACQUIRE RHP Reese Olson
PADRES-NATIONALS
PADRES ACQUIRE RHP Daniel Hudson
NATIONALS ACQUIRE RHP Mason Thompson and SS Jordy Barley