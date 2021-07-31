Trading places

On Friday, there were 27 deals made by the 3 p.m. Central Major League Baseball trade deadline. Here are several key deals, which feature All-Stars such as Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez:

DODGERS-NATIONALS

DODGERS ACQUIRE RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner

NATIONALS ACQUIRE C Keibert Ruiz, RHP Josiah Gray, RHP Gerardo Carrillo and OF Donovan Casey

GIANTS-CUBS

GIANTS ACQUIRE 3B/OF Kris Bryant

CUBS ACQUIRE OF Alexander Canario and RHP Caleb Kilian

METS-CUBS

METS ACQUIRE SS Javier Baez and RHP Trevor Williams

CUBS ACQUIRE OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

WHITE SOX-CUBS

WHITE SOX ACQUIRE RHP Craig Kimbrel

CUBS ACQUIRE 2B Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer

BLUE JAYS-TWINS

BLUE JAYS ACQUIRE RHP Jose Berrios

TWINS ACQUIRE SS/OF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

CARDINALS-NATIONALS

CARDINALS ACQUIRE LHP Jon Lester

NATIONALS ACQUIRE OF Lane Thomas

CARDINALS-TWINS

CARDINALS ACQUIRE LHP J.A. Happ and cash

TWINS ACQUIRE RHP John Gant and LHP Evan Sisk

PHILLIES-RANGERS

PHILLIES ACQUIRE RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Hans Crouse and cash

RANGERS ACQUIRE RHP Spencer Howard, RHP Kevin Gowdy and RHP Joss Gessner

ATHLETICS-NATIONALS

ATHLETICS ACQUIRE C Yan Gomes, 2B Josh Harrison and cash

NATIONALS ACQUIRE C Drew Millas, RHP Seth Shuman and RHP Richard Guasch

BRAVES-ROYALS

BRAVES ACQUIRE OF Jorge Soler

ROYALS ACQUIRE RHP Kasey Kalich

BRAVES-PIRATES

BRAVES ACQUIRE RHP Richard Rodriguez

PIRATES ACQUIRE RHP Bryse Wilson and RHP Ricky DeVito

BRAVES-MARLINS

BRAVES ACQUIRE OF Adam Duvall

MARLINS ACQUIRE C Alex Jackson

BLUE JAYS-DIAMONDBACKS

BLUE JAYS ACQUIRE RHP Joakim Soria

DIAMONDBACKS ACQUIRE Two players to be named later

BREWERS-TIGERS

BREWERS ACQUIRE LHP Daniel Norris

TIGERS ACQUIRE RHP Reese Olson

PADRES-NATIONALS

PADRES ACQUIRE RHP Daniel Hudson

NATIONALS ACQUIRE RHP Mason Thompson and SS Jordy Barley