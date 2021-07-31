TRAVELERS 7, CARDINALS 5

The Arkansas Travelers won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Arkansas has won the first four games of the six-game series against Springfield.

Zach DeLoach went 3 for 5 with a home run and 2 runs scored to lead the Travs.

Jack Larsen, Jake Scheiner and Dom Thompson-Williams also homered for Arkansas.

Brandon Williamson (1-3) allowed 2 runs on 8 hits in 52/3 innings to earn the victory. Williamson struck out 4 and walked 2.

Ray Kerr pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.

The Travs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Joe Rizzo's bases-clearing double to right field, scoring Jordan Cowan, DeLoach and Scheiner.

Arkansas extended its lead to 5-0 in the top of the third inning thanks to solo home runs from Larsen and Scheiner. Thompson-Williams made it 6-0 Travs in the top of the fourth inning with a solo shot.

Springfield pulled within 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but DeLoach hit the Travs' fourth home run of the game, this one to right center field, to stretch the lead to 7-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

Luken Baker led Springfield, going 2 for 4 with 2 home runs.