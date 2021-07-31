Troops’ familes sue over vehicle sinking

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The families of the nine service members killed last year when their assault amphibious vehicle sank off the San Diego coast are suing the manufacturer of the vehicles, they said at an emotional news conference Thursday ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The families also demand the Marine Corps modify existing amphibious vehicles as well as its replacement, the amphibious combat vehicle, with more effective ways to escape.

The Vietnam War-era assault amphibious vehicle was designed and manufactured by BAE Systems, the same contractor recently awarded a $184 million contract to begin production of its replacement.

“We don’t want another AAV [assault amphibious vehicle] going into that water until there’s a way out for our servicemen and women,” said Eric Dubin, an attorney for the families. “This AAV had a design defect that BAE had known about for a long time — and now the whole world knows about the vulnerability of this vehicle, and that’s unacceptable. They were kids, and they were put in a death trap.”