3 dead, 1 injuredin vehicle crashes

A Fort Smith man died Sunday morning after losing control of his car going west on Valley Road, Arkansas State Police reported.

Julio Cesar Salas, 24, was driving his 2015 Chevy Camero around 2:30 a.m. when it struck the ditch near Berry Hill Road and rolled several times.

Jylee Rashae Conhorn, 26, of Mountainburg was a passenger in the car and taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries. Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, according to the report.

Another single-car accident killed a woman Sunday afternoon at 8542 U.S. 82 in Strong.

Stephanie Moon, 52, of Strong was traveling east when her 2013 Toyota Tacoma left the road and hit pine tree about 200 feet away. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the preliminary crash summary.

A Texas man died Monday morning after his tractor-trailer drove off Arkansas 160 in Doddridge, according to state police.

Joseph R. Graves, 58, of Queen City was driving a 2019 Freightliner west on the highway around 10 a.m., when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the report.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner at 11:19 a.m. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report states.