3 gunmen sought in Miami shooting

MIAMI -- A manhunt continued into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others.

On Monday, police released a snippet from surveillance video that showed a white SUV traveling into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah. The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as "assault-style rifles."

That's when the gunmen sprayed bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind.

Miami-Dade Police Department's Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III told the Miami Herald that the shooters waited between 20 and 40 minutes before attacking shortly after midnight. Police said some in the crowd returned fire.

The video shows the three men returning moments later and driving off into the darkness. In all, 23 people were shot. In addition to the two fatalities, three others were in the hospital in critical condition. Because of privacy laws, police were not releasing the names of any of the victims.

The SUV used in the shooting was later found Monday submerged in a canal about 8 miles east of the banquet hall. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen two weeks ago.

Victims identified in Utah plane crash

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police have identified two men who died in a small plane crash over the weekend in the mountains of northern Utah.

Devin Criddle, 26, died at the scene of the crash near Powder Mountain ski area Saturday morning, authorities said. He was a student at Utah State University and was taking his first flight in hopes of becoming a pilot one day, his sister Carlee Criddle told KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City.

Braeden Raleigh, 21, was serving as his instructor for what was supposed to be a 45-minute introductory flight, the station reported. He suffered severe burns and died after being flown to the University of Utah burn center.

The plane went down shortly after takeoff at Ogden's Hinkley Airport after witnesses reported seeing a low-flying aircraft followed by an explosion, the Weber County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Cessna 172S.

It wasn't immediately clear who had control of the plane when it crashed or what caused it to go down.

The crash caused a small fire, but officials said the site was cold and wet and the fire was quickly extinguished.

6.1 earthquake, tremors rattle Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Alaska's Talkeetna Mountains north of Anchorage Sunday night and smaller tremors continued early Monday.

The earthquake was felt from Homer to Fairbanks, and was felt especially strongly in the Anchorage and Wasilla areas, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Some people described items falling off shelves and many described rolling motion.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported the quake had a depth of about 27 miles. Its epicenter was about 100 miles northeast of Anchorage.

A magnitude 4.6 aftershock struck at about 4:14 a.m. Monday and about a dozen small quakes measuring 3.0 or smaller continue to rattle the area.

It was the largest earthquake to strike southcentral Alaska since the magnitude 7.1 quake in November 2018, the Alaska News Source reported. That quake caused major infrastructure damage across Anchorage, with damage to many homes and buildings and closures for roads and bridges. There were no reports of deaths.

There have been more than a dozen similarly sized, or larger quakes that have struck the Aleutians since the 2018 temblor.

Flags stolen at California vets cemetery

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend.

Les Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The cemetery's gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said.

Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet, Melnyk said.

The crime "cannot detract in the slightest way from the honor and respect we pay on this Memorial Day to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Melnyk said.

Rebekah Adams, a volunteer at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, said it would be difficult to remove the flag that is usually handled by three people.

"It's so sad and shocking something like this would happen on Memorial Day," Adams said.

The cemetery dates to the late 19th century and is operated by the Veterans Administration.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports