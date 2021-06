Mount Nebo, circa 1910: The summer resort would not become a state park until 1933, but its cool breezes and big views began attracting visitors shortly after the Civil War. The most notable lodging was the Summit Park Hotel with its wrap-around porches. It burned a few years after opening, and its owners lacked the money to rebuild it.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203